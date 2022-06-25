Gauri Khan is in awe of Shah Rukh Khan as she shares Pathaan’s first look: Difficult for us to comprehend…

Shah Rukh Khan dropped the first look of Pathaan today, on the occasion of completing 30 years in the industry. As soon as he shared the look on social media, it went viral, and fans could not keep calm or control their excitement. Amid others, SRK’s wife and reputed interior designer Gauri Khan also took to her social media space and cheered for him too.

A few hours back, Gauri took to the ‘gram and shared the picture showcasing the first look of Pathaan. She also wrote a heartfelt caption along with it, expressing awe. It read, “It is difficult for us to comprehend what he does outside of being a father, a husband, a friend - and the way he affects peoples lives. The only thing we understand is that he tries to work harder today than he did yesterday. #Pathaan @iamsrk.”

Click HERE to watch Gauri Khan share SRK’s first Pathaan look

Earlier today, Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media space and shared the first look of his much-awaited movie Pathaan, as he celebrated 30 years in the industry. Doing so, he also announced the release date of the film, which is 25th of January, 2023. His caption read, “30 yrs and not counting cos ur love & smiles have been infinite. Here’s to continuing with #Pathaan. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu." The picture showed Shah Rukh in his long-hair look and a rugged look, while his face is covered with blood. SRK is also seen holding a gun in his hand.

Apart from Siddharth Anand’s actioner Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and Atlee’s Jawan in his pipeline. He will also be making cameos in Tiger 3, Rocketry, and reportedly, in Brahmastra too. Fans are super excited to watch the actor on the silver screen after five long years.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan Look: Anushka Sharma roots for 1st co-star as she celebrates his ‘30 years greatness’