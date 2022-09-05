Gauri Khan binge-watched Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives Season 2; THESE episodes were her favourite

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives has returned to our screens with the second season and has already grabbed the topmost spot in Netflix’s list of most-watched shows in India this week. The series revolves around the lives of four Bollywood wives Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey, and Neelam Kothari, and also features cameos from Gauri Khan, Bobby Deol, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Shweta Bachchan, and many others. In one of the episodes, we saw Maheep, Seema, Neelam, and Bhavana joining Gauri for a photo shoot for her interior design catalog. Now, Gauri has dropped pictures from the shoot, and revealed what a fun shoot it was!

The episode also features Shweta Bachchan’s cameo, who joined them for the photoshoot. In the pictures shared by Gauri on Instagram, we can see her, Karan Johar, Shweta, Bhavana, Seema, Maheep, and Neelam posing on the couch. In her caption, Gauri congratulated the cast and wrote how much she enjoyed binge-watching the show. She also mentioned which episodes were her favourite! “Congratulations #BollywoodWives! Enjoyed binge-watching the show. Especially episodes 2,4 and 7. What a fun shoot it was!!! @maheepkapoor @neelamkotharisoni @bhavanapandey @seemakiransajdeh @shwetabachchan @karanjohar,” wrote Gauri Khan.

The Bollywood wives Bhavana, Maheep, Neelam, and Seema dropped heart emojis on Gauri’s post. Take a look at the post below.

Not just Gauri Khan, even Janhvi Kapoor binge-watched Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 and found it too entertaining. Yesterday, she took to her Instagram stories , reshared a post by her aunt Maheep Kapoor, and wrote, “An icon (queen) you are just too entertaining!!!!”

The first season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives was released on Netflix in the year 2020, and it also featured Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan in cameo.

