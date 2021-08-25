Gauri Khan: A bold interior designer, producer and an inspiring author

We have often heard that hard work leads to a road of success, but for a woman, it requires dedication, consistency, hard work and patience to create her own identity, especially in a male-dominated society. The same goes for Bollywood wives, who are often referred to as ‘star’s wife’. However, over the years several celebrity wives have created their individuality with their own hard work. One such example is . The 50-year-old designer is no less than a superstar. From renovating her own home 'Mannat' in Mumbai to designing commercial spaces like retail outlets, restaurants, spas, and hotels, Ms Khan’s journey has been inspiring.

The supreme identity

Bold, elegant, and vocal are the three words that come to our minds when we think about Gauri Khan. Despite being the wife of a superstar, Gauri Khan has carved her niche and established a supreme identity with her body of work. It's not 's popularity, but her hard work that has defined her existence. Her creative imagination as an interior designer has helped the ‘Queen of Bollywood’ to form her individuality. Gauri Khan is one such designer, who epitomises luxury and displays elegance through her projects. She owns a flagship store in Mumbai by the name Gauri Khan Designs. If you're a follower of Gauri, you must have come across mind-blowing designs on her Instagram handle.

Popular producer

Apart from being a well-known interior designer, she is a film producer and the co-founder of Red Chillies Entertainment. From My Name is Khan to Deer Zindagi to Badla, Gauri Khan has produced many hit films over the years.

A bold author

It doesn't end here, Gauri Khan recently turned into an author. Her book ‘My life in design’ revolves around her journey as a designer and the design philosophy that has helped shape her aesthetics. Her experience has become a source of inspiration for many budding designers.

An Inspiring Human

No doubt, she is a multitasker, besides keeping up with her tiring work, she has always kept her family a priority and taken care of her children and Shah Rukh. Gauri, today, is an inspiration for many. And no wonder, her supportive family and SRK are the ones who have always had Gauri’s back in her journey to success.

