Gauri Khan 'broke down', Shah Rukh Khan received calls from Akshay Kumar, Salman after Aryan got bail: Report

After staying in jail for almost 3 weeks, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan is all set to walk out of Arthur Road jail post securing bail from Bombay High Court in Mumbai Cruise Ship raid case. On Thursday, as Bombay HC's Justice Sambre announced his verdict, fans, family and friends of Shah Rukh and Gauri were left relieved as Aryan had been granted bail. Now, a recent report by India Today claims that Gauri had an emotional 'breakdown' on hearing the news about Aryan's bail while SRK received calls from Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Suniel Shetty.

As per India Today's report, a close friend to the family spoke up and revealed the scenes after Aryan secured bail from Bombay HC after 3 weeks of his arrest. The source told the news channel that Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Suniel Shetty called up Shah Rukh post the news broke. On the other hand, the source claimed that Gauri broke down as soon as she read the text about Aryan's bail. Further, it was claimed by the source that Gauri was on her knees, in tears and praying when she got to know that Aryan secured bail.

As per the news channel's report, the close friend said, "RK got calls from everyone from Salman Khan, Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar. Gauri was heard crying on the phone to her friends Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan, who have been with her daily on the phone giving support. Gauri broke down as soon as the text came in regarding the bail. She was in tears and was seen falling on her knees and praying. Suhana Khan spoke to Aryan's friends in the US and UK and thanked them for their support in the last few weeks."

After Aryan's bail hearing, photos of Shah Rukh with the legal team including Lawyer Satish Maneshinde went viral on social media. The superstar was seen happily smiling with the legal team after his son secured bail in the Mumbai Cruise Ship raid case. Fans of the superstar also gathered outside Mannat to celebrate Aryan's bail. Many fans burst crackers and were seen carrying a banner of 'Welcome Home Prince Aryan Khan' after SRK's son secured bail. To note, Aryan along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha all were granted bail by the Bombay High Court. They had been sent into judicial custody by the Sessions Court on October 7. Since then, they had been in Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai.

