Gauri Khan celebrates daughter Suhana Khan's debut with 'The Archies' themed cake; PIC

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s darling daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make her big debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The first look and teaser of the film were released yesterday and since then, it took the Internet by storm. To note, in this Bollywood adaptation of the famous comic book The Archies, Suhana will be seen as Veronica, Khushi Kapoor as Betty, and Agastya Nanda as Archies.

And, it seems like the party is not going to be over anytime soon at SRK’s Mannat as Gauri Khan celebrated her dearest daughter’s debut with a ‘The Archies’ themed cake. She took to Instagram’s stories section to share a beautiful photo of the yummy-looking cake.

See post here:

While sharing the first poster, the makers wrote, "Grab your picnic baskets and pick out your cutest outfits, we're going to greet the Archie's gang. Presenting the cast of THE ARCHIES, a Zoya Akhtar film". Sharing a teaser, introducing us to other characters from the film, the makers wrote, "The sun is out, the news is out! Come meet your new friends. Presenting to you the cast of The Archies, directed by the fantastic Zoya Akhtar."

Earlier, Gauri Khan took to Twitter to congratulate Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor for their first project as she appreciated her daughter for her work. She wrote in the tweet, “Congratulations… all the best to all the amazing kids and team of #TheArchies . And who better than #ZoyaAkhtar to guide them through this journey!! You did it Suhana!!!!!!!”

