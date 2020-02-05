Gauri Khan changes into a comfy pair of sneakers to dance at Armaan Jain’s reception and we are loving it

Gauri Khan, who made a stylish appearance at Armaan Jain’s wedding reception, made the headlines after she ditched high heels for sneakers for her dance performance.

Bollywood, which had once started the trend of high heels among the millennials, seems to be ditching their years old trend now and is switching to something more comfortable now. The B-town wala have been sporting the trend of wearing sneaker with their ethnic outfits like lehengas and the recent one to join the bandwagon was ’s darling wife who ditched her stylish stilettos for comfy pair of sneakers before she hit the dance floor during Armaan Jain’s wedding reception.

At the star studded wedding reception, Gauri made an appearance with hubby Shah Rukh Khan. She looked ravishing in her silver coloured sequined gown which she had paired with silver heels, while the superstar complemented her well in his all-black attire. While we were in awe of Gauri’s panache, the star couple soon grabbed the eyeballs after videos of them setting the dance floor on fire went viral on social media. Undoubtedly, both SRK and Gauri won hearts with their moves. However, it was Gauri’s footwear that caught our attention. The lady had changed into a pair of chunky sneakers and went the millennial way before she hit the dance floor and was seen enjoying every bit of her performance.

Take a look at Gauri Khan’s dance videos from Armaan Jain’s reception:

For the uninitiated, the trend of wearing sneakers with lehenga was started by fashion icon Ahuja with her 2015 release Dolly Ki Doli. The poster of the movie featured the diva wearing a pair of white sneakers with her blue lehenga which she had paired with a black leather jacket. In fact, Sonam had even worn sneakers at her reception ceremony. While the trend soon became a fashion statement, Rhea Kapoor also made a statement after she wore sneakers with her golden lehenga during Sonam Kapoor’s wedding ceremonies in 2018. Share your views about this ongoing trend in Bollywood in the comments section below.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More