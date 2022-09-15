Gauri Khan CONFIRMS appearance on Koffee With Karan S7; Will Shah Rukh Khan accompany her?
Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan to join Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan 7.'
Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan 7 premiered on Disney+Hotstar on the 7th of July and the first guests on the brand-new season of the hit show were Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Stars like Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani-Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal-Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif-Siddhant Chaturvedi-Ishaan Khatter, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Aamir Khan, Kriti Sanon-Tiger Shroff, Sonam Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan, and Anil Kapoor-Varun Dhawan have also graced the 'Koffee Couch' of the seventh season.
While there were speculations about Gauri Khan's appearance on Koffee With Karan 7, now, the star wife has finally confirmed that she will be gracing the chat show. However, Shah Rukh Khan will not be accompanying her, she will be joined by Bhavana Pandey, Seema Sachdev, Maheep Kapoor and Neelam Kothari Soni. Gauri recently dropped the trailer of her upcoming reality show Dream Homes With Gauri Khan and during a conversation, without revealing much, she said: “I am going to be on Koffee with Karan along with Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.”
Meanwhile, on the second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Gauri also made a grand cameo appearance to support the ladies on the Netflix show. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director shares a close bond with Gauri, Maheep, Seema, Neelam and Bhavana.
This marks Gauri’s second appearance, previously she was seen along with Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussane Khan and her husband Shah Rukh Khan. On the other hand, this marks Maheep, Seema, Neelam, and Bhavana's debut on the chat show.
Talking about Gauri's reality show, Dream Homes With Gauri Khan, she will be designing Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Farah Khan, Kabir Khan, and Manish Malhotra's houses.
