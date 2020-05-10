Gauri Khan dedicates Mother's Day to her mum and 3 children; Aryan & AbRam look like twins in childhood pic

On Mother's Day, Gauri Khan shared a photo with her mum Savita Chibber and three tiny photos of her kids. Check out the adorable photo below.

Just like all Bollywood celebrities, also took to social media on Sunday to share some Mother's Day love as she posted a collage of photos. Gauri shared a photo with her mum Savita Chibber and three tiny photos of her kids. The photos were from , and 's childhood. We couldn't help but notice the striking similarities between AbRam and Aryan's childhood photo.

Sharing the photo, Gauri wrote, "Maternal bonds .. happy Mother’s Day." Gauri's close friends Maheep Kapoor and Deanne Panday were quick to comment as they dropped some heart emojis in the comments section. Check out Gauri's Mother's Day post below:

Unlike her husband , Gauri has never ventured into acting but runs a successful interior design business. Despite this, Gauri is hugely popular and has fan pages dedicated to her on social media. She can still give all the B-town actresses a run for the money with her popularity. Shah Rukh Khan has always applauded Gauri for being with him right from the beginning. Moreover, the doting mother of Suhana, Aryan, and AbRam has designed many celebrity homes in recent years and her clientele list has been growing ever since.

Just recently Gauri had shared an adorable video of SRK and son AbRam goofing around while shooting the I For India concert. For the concert, SRK crooned to an original song titled 'Sab Sahi Ho Jayega' which quickly went viral. Son AbRam also made an appearance in the video and won over many hearts.

