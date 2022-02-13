Gauri Khan enjoys a fun night with Maheep Kapoor, Sussanne Khan and others; SEE PIC

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan on Saturday stepped out to enjoy some relaxing time with her girlfriends. She is often seen with them and also shares pictures on the social handle. On Friday, she had given a shout-out to her kids Suhana and Aryan as they attended the IPL 2022 auction. Well, this Saturday was also no different. On Saturday night she was seen having a get-together party with her girl squad including Maheep Kapoor, Sussanne Khan, Neelam Kothari and others.

Several other celebrities including Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Sussanne Khan, Neelam Kothari, Nandita Mahtani were seen in the pictures shared on social media. Gauri captioned the picture as ‘Such a fun night.” Neelam also took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of happy pictures from the party wherein Gauri and her friends were seen posing for the camera and wrote, “Such a fun night," and “It doesn't get better.” From the picture, it looks like the girls had a good time.

Gauri opted for a casual camo jacket with blue jeans. Well, the star wife is making fewer appearances these days.

Take a look at the picture here:

To note, Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana is gearing up for an acting debut. As per reports, Zoya will launch Suhana in an adaptation of the famous Archie comics. On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Pathan which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Also Read: Gauri Khan reacts to Aryan Khan-Suhana Khan's viral pics from IPL auction 2022