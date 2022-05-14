Gauri Khan ensuring son AbRam gets picture-perfect clicks by shutterbugs is too cute to miss; WATCH

Among the cutest star kids, Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam Khan, always manages to steal the limelight with his cute antics. On Saturday, however, we got to see a cute side of his mother Gauri Khan as she went the extra mile for her son. Wondering how? Well, AbRam dropped by his mommy Gauri's store on Saturday morning and while he was there, the paparazzi wanted to click the munchkin. However, the flower pots were coming in the way of the pictures.

What we see next is how mommy Gauri picked them up and cleared the way for the shutterbugs to click her son AbRam's cute photo. The heartwarming gesture by Gauri for her son certainly has grabbed the attention of netizens. Gauri is seen very briefly in the video clad in a breezy green dress with cool sunglasses in the video. On the other hand, AbRam is seen sporting a cool look in shorts and a camouflage green tee. SRK's youngest son certainly has his swag as he posed for the paps outside Gauri's store.

Have a look at Gauri and AbRam's video:

Meanwhile, Gauri is overjoyed as her daughter Suhana Khan's debut film The Archies' first look was launched on Saturday. She took to social media to share a heartwarming note for her daughter Suhana and left everyone excited for her debut. Gauri wrote, "Congratulations… all the best to all the amazing kids and team of #TheArchies . And who better than #ZoyaAkhtar to guide them through this journey!! You did it Suhana!!!!!!!"

Suhana will be seen with Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and others in The Archies adaptation for Netflix. The film is being directed by Zoya Akhtar and backed by Tiger baby films. It is set for 2023 release.

