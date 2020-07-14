  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Gauri Khan finds solace in creativity; calls it therapeutic

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan is utilising her quarantine time to work on her next project
3548 reads Mumbai
News,Gauri Khan InstagramGauri Khan finds solace in creativity; calls it therapeutic
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Gauri took to her verified Instagram account, where she shared a string of pictures and videos to give an idea of what's keeping her occupied.

"Using my time in quarantine to work on my next projects. Creativity can be quite therapeutic. Here's some abstract art... Acrylic on canvas. #gaurikhandesigns," she captioned.

In May, Gauri shared a glimpse of her younger son AbRam's birthday celebrations. On Instagram, Gauri had posted a video that shows SRK narrating 'scary' stories to AbRam.

"Listening to scary' stories. Birthday celebrations with his favourite book, his favourite song and his favourite person," she captioned the video.

SRK married Gauri in 1991, after a six-year courtship. They have a son Aryan (born 1997) and a daughter Suhana (born 2000). In 2013, they welcomed AbRam, who was born through surrogacy.

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19
Nithya Menen on Jayalalithaa biopic, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut & Abhishek’s no kiss clause
Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the limelight with these outfits at Bollywood weddings
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya test positive for COVID 19
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight
Harsh Beniwal: From being a college drop out to collaborating with Tiger Shroff | The Journey
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP fights in the Bigg Boss house
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement