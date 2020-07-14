Gauri Khan finds solace in creativity; calls it therapeutic

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan is utilising her quarantine time to work on her next project

Gauri took to her verified Instagram account, where she shared a string of pictures and videos to give an idea of what's keeping her occupied.

"Using my time in quarantine to work on my next projects. Creativity can be quite therapeutic. Here's some abstract art... Acrylic on canvas. #gaurikhandesigns," she captioned.

In May, Gauri shared a glimpse of her younger son AbRam's birthday celebrations. On Instagram, Gauri had posted a video that shows SRK narrating 'scary' stories to AbRam.

"Listening to scary' stories. Birthday celebrations with his favourite book, his favourite song and his favourite person," she captioned the video.

SRK married Gauri in 1991, after a six-year courtship. They have a son Aryan (born 1997) and a daughter Suhana (born 2000). In 2013, they welcomed AbRam, who was born through surrogacy.

Credits :IANS

