Gauri Khan looks splendid in blue saree, Dia Mirza & Vidya Balan stun in black as they grace an event; PHOTOS

Gauri Khan, Dia Mirza, Vidya Balan, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and many other B’Town celebs were spotted at a fashion event tonight. The who’s who of the tinsel town of Bollywood have arrived at Manish Malhotra and Mijwan Couture Show tonight in the dream city of Mumbai. Needless to say, such a grand and star-studded event had celebs turning up in their stylish and fashionable best, and the pictures shared below are proof. Check them out.

Gauri Khan, Dia Mirza, Vidya Balan, and others at an event