Gauri Khan looks splendid in blue saree, Dia Mirza & Vidya Balan stun in black as they grace an event; PHOTOS

Gauri Khan, Dia Mirza, Vidya Balan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter, and many more celebs graced a fashion event tonight. Check out their photos.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Jul 29, 2022 11:38 PM IST  |  3.9K
Gauri Khan, Dia Mirza, Vidya Balan, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and many other B’Town celebs were spotted at a fashion event tonight. The who’s who of the tinsel town of Bollywood have arrived at Manish Malhotra and Mijwan Couture Show tonight in the dream city of Mumbai. Needless to say, such a grand and star-studded event had celebs turning up in their stylish and fashionable best, and the pictures shared below are proof. Check them out. 

Gauri Khan, Dia Mirza, Vidya Balan, and others at an event

gauri khan at manish malhotra and mijwan couture week

gauri khan at manish malhotra and mijwan couture week -2 dia mirza at manish malhotra and mijwan couture week

vidya balan at at manish malhotra and mijwan couture week

vidya balan and siddharth roykapur at manish malhotra and mijwan couture week

konkona sensharma and rahul bose at manish malhotra and mijwan couture week

bhavana pandey at manish malhotra and mijwan couture week

neelam kothari soni at manish malhotra and mijwan couture week

neelam kothari soni, gauri khan, bhavana pandey at manish malhotra and mijwan couture week

sanjay kapoor and maheep kapoor at manish malhotra and mijwan couture week

adarsh gourav and girlfriend at manish malhotra and mijwan couture week

ishaan khatter at manish malhotra and mijwan couture week

siddhant chaturvedi at manish malhotra and mijwan couture week

vijay varma at manish malhotra and mijwan couture week

