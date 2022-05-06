Gauri Khan looks uber-chic in graphic shirt & denim pants as she gets clicked at Manish Malhotra’s house; PICS

Gauri Khan is without any doubt, one of the most reputed interior designers in the country. Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri might not be a part of films, yet she is very much a part of the limelight. She is clicked by the media as and when she steps out in the city for any work or event. Furthermore, she also likes to keep an active presence on social media treating her many followers to glimpses of her personal and professional life. Earlier today, Gauri was spotted outside celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s residence. Take a look at her photos.

Gauri was papped as she stepped out of Manish Malhotra’s house in Mumbai. Khan looked uber-chic in her casual yet stylish outfit of the day. She was seen donning a baggy white shirt. Gauri proved that the classic combination of a white shirt with blue denim pants could never go wrong, as she rocked a pair of straight-legged denim pants. For footwear, she wore a pair of beige sneakers. She styled her hair in a sleek bun with a middle parting. Gauri completed her look with a pair of sunglasses and a bold red lip. The paps clicked her from a distance while she obliged them with photos.



In other news, Gauri recently renovated the nameplate of her and SRK’s bungalow Mannat. While the words on the nameplate that read, “Mannat Land’s End” remain the same, they are now placed vertically, instead of horizontally. A source told BollywoodLife, “SRK never gets into these details, as the boss of the house is Gauri and whatever she decides the family happily accepts. Indeed, the choice is great as the response they are getting from the fans is endearing,” It was further reported that the nameplate apparently costs around 20- 25 lakhs as Gauri wanted something classy to suit the standard of the Khan family.

