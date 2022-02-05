Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Farah Khan and other ‘fabulous women’ spend their Saturday lunch in style

Weekends are meant to party and spend some time with friends and family. Well, it looks like the fabulous wives of Bollywood stars are spending their Saturday afternoon in the most perfect way as they step out for a lunch date together. Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan, director Farah Khan, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari and pooja Dadlani pose stylishly as they step out to have lunch together. It is evident from their smiles in the picture that indeed they had a great time together.

In the picture, we can see Gauri Khan dressed in a black blazer as she sits in the middle and has tied a bun. We can see Neelam Kothari looking pretty in a red tee that she has paired over black pants. Farah Khan stands behind her as she poses for the picture, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey too look stylish as ever as they all flaunt their effortlessly stunning side in the picture. Taking to her Instagram stories Farah Khan shared this picture and wrote, “Bollywood lunch with fabulous women.” All the divas shared Farah’s story on their IG handle.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan had a tough time last year after their son Aryan Khan’s arrest. The two seemed to be in a lot of tension and stress but now that Aryan is back it looks like life is finally back to normal for them. Reportedly, even SRK has resumed his work that was pushed due to all this.

Talking about Farah Khan, she was spotted on the sets of Karan Johar’s film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ in Delhi last year. We could see a lot of fun videos of her and KJo from the sets of the film that stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

