Gauri Khan & Malaika Arora are a sight for sore eyes in alluring OOTDs, get papped at former’s showroom; PICS

Gauri Khan is without any doubt, one of the most reputed interior designers in the country. Despite being the wife of a superstar like Shah Rukh Khan, she has made an identity for herself independent to that of her husband. She keeps her followers updated with little snippets from her personal and professional life. Malaika Arora too is very career-oriented as she works in the line of fitness and fashion. She treats her followers with updates from her personal and professional life. Along with that, she also shares branded content and the photoshoots that she is a part of.

Malaika Arora and Gauri Khan share a good bond and are often spotted together in get-togethers from B-Town. This time around, the two met for a professional cause. Malaika Arora visited Gauri Khan at Gauri Khan’s design showroom in Juhu, Santacruz. The ladies looked stunning. Malaika looked chic in her glamorous off-shoulder black dress. Gauri Khan looked stunning in her white one-piece. The duo posed in front of the camera and graced the paparazzi to give them some wonderful clicks. For the shoot, Gauri Khan carried herself with poise and elegance as she was snapped wearing a beautiful red dress. Her face was glowing and she looked fresh too.

Have a look at Gauri Khan and Malaika Arora who were spotted together outside the showroom:

Gauri Khan keeps making giant strides in the designing space. She recently launched a workshop for aspiring young designers where she would nurture them and teach them some really important lessons, being one of the top designers in the country. Her daughter Suhana Khan is gearing up for her first full time gig in the commercial space. She will soon make her debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, based on the Archies comics. Her husband, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of Pathaan with Siddharth Anand and is also simultaneously working on Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani and an untitled film with Atlee. Malaika Arora, apart from being a style editor, is also a judge in many Indian reality shows. She also takes yoga classes for fitness freaks and is often snapped after workout.

