Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia & others party at a private bash in Jaisalmer; See PHOTOS

Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Amrita Arora and others party at a private bash in Jaisalmer; PHOTOS

All roads lead to Jaisalmer because from , , , Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi to Amrita Arora and others, everyone has jetted off to Jaisalmer to attend a private bash in the Golden City. The chief brand officer and the executive director of Godrej, Tanya Dubash threw a grand bash on account of husband, Arvind Dubash’s 50th birthday, and thanks to social media, we have been treated to all the photos from the starry affair. The Le Bal Oriental-themed party saw the who’s who of Bollywood, and all of them were co-ordinated in royal attires.

Karan Johar took to Instagram to share some stunning pictures from the party and in the photos, Karan Johar looked dapper in an all-black designer outfit. Alongside the photos, Karan wished Arvind with a sweet caption as he wrote, “My dearest friend Arvind turns 50 today! His wife Tanya and him planned the most spectacular weekend at the gorgeous Suryagarh hotel in Jaisalmer. Love you Tanya and Arvind!” Neha Dhupia also shared photos from the bash and alongside a series of photos, Neha wrote, “The’ guest list ... #lebaloriental ... #gonewiththearvind thank you for the best weekend ever @tanyadubash @arvinddubash…”

As for ’s wife, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor and others, all the ladies looked gorgeous and Gauri grabbed eyeballs in a black skirt and top. Later, post the party, Gauri Khan shared a photo with her BFFs while they turned tourists in the city and alongside the photos, Gauri wrote, “What a stunning city ..thank you Arvind & Tanya @tanyadubash @arvinddubash…” Le Bal Oriental is considered to be one of the last truly spectacular events in the famous ballroom, and one of the largest and most lavish social events of the 20th Century.

