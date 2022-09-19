Gauri Khan on why she didn't go on Koffee With Karan for 17 years: 'Karan Johar never asked me'

Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan is all set to make her comeback on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan season 7 after her debut in 2005. She will be gracing the 'Koffee Couch' with Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives Season 2 stars Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey. Earlier today, Gauri, Maheep and Bhavana's promo video was unveiled by KJo. Now, the star wife recently revealed why she never went on Koffee With Karan in the last 17 years.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Gauri said that Karan did not invite her in the last 17 years. She said: "I think he has never asked me. In 18 years, he has asked me once. Maybe he didn't ask me, I don't even remember, it's been so many years. He is a friend and it was even more fun because I was coming with Maheep and Bhavana and I knew that it's going to be a lot of gup shup (gossip), chat, and fun."