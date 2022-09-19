Gauri Khan on why she didn't go on Koffee With Karan for 17 years: 'Karan Johar never asked me'
Gauri Khan will be gracing the 7th season of Koffee With Karan with Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey.
Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan is all set to make her comeback on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan season 7 after her debut in 2005. She will be gracing the 'Koffee Couch' with Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives Season 2 stars Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey. Earlier today, Gauri, Maheep and Bhavana's promo video was unveiled by KJo. Now, the star wife recently revealed why she never went on Koffee With Karan in the last 17 years.
Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Gauri said that Karan did not invite her in the last 17 years. She said: "I think he has never asked me. In 18 years, he has asked me once. Maybe he didn't ask me, I don't even remember, it's been so many years. He is a friend and it was even more fun because I was coming with Maheep and Bhavana and I knew that it's going to be a lot of gup shup (gossip), chat, and fun."
Further, she said that KJo has managed to get 'juicy gossip' out of her and her friends in the episode. Gauri said that she was looking forward to getting ready for the show. "You've to be glam when you're with Karan. Otherwise, he just won't take you on his show. So it was fun, getting ready, sitting there with your friends, chatting. I enjoyed it," she said.
This marks Gauri’s second appearance, previously she was seen along with Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussane Khan and her husband Shah Rukh Khan. On the other hand, this marks Maheep and Bhavana's debut on the chat show. The trio's episode will premiere on September 22, 2022.
Meanwhile, Koffee With Karan 7 premiered on July 7, 2022, and the first guests on the brand-new season of the show were Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.
ALSO READ: KWK 7 Ep 12 Promo: Shah Rukh Khan makes a cameo; Gauri Khan gives dating advice to Suhana Khan