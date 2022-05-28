Gauri Khan opens up on Shah Rukh Khan’s interior design skills; Calls Mannat her most memorable project

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan is one of the renowned interior designers in the town and she often leaves people spellbound with her work. In fact, Gauri tends to make headlines for her impressive equation with Shah Rukh Khan and they never miss out on a chance to dish out major couple couples. Recently, Gauri, in one of her interviews, was quizzed about King Khan’s interest in interior designs and she revealed that the superstar has a keen eye for interiors.

In her interaction with Eastern Eye, Gauri stated that they had worked together on revamping the Red Chillies office and recalled how passionate Shah Rukh was about the project. In fact, SRK had given his opinions about colours, ceilings etc. “He had a huge say in the design, and inputs about colours and possible uses of the ceiling, and flooring. He took a lot of interest in that project and likes to get involved whenever possible,” Gauri was quoted saying. The boss lady also emphasised that all the designs on the project were given a green signal by the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor.

Furthermore, Gauri went on to call their mansion Mannat as her most memorable interior design project. “It’s so personal and an ever-evolving project for me,” she added. Gauri also mentioned that she keeps re-doing the corners of her house and even revamps her kids’ room every now and then.

Interestingly, there are reports that Gauri had also designed the new nameplate of Mannat and it cost around 25 lakhs. Reportedly, Gauri wanted a classy nameplate that would suit the standard of the Khans.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently working on Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

Also Read: Gauri Khan looks uber-chic in graphic shirt & denim pants as she gets clicked at Manish Malhotra’s house; PICS