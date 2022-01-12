Gauri Khan is over the moon as Ananya Panday makes best use of the gift sent by her; See PIC

Okay, who doesn’t love receiving gifts? A gift is a gift, no matter how big or small because it is the thought that counts. Moreover, if the gift is handmade, it just becomes priceless! Yesterday, Ananya Panday shared some snaps of a wonderful art piece that Gauri Khan especially made for her and gifted her. To say that the gift is gorgeous is an understatement. Ananya Panday was over the moon and posed happily with the masterpiece and thanked her ‘aunty’. Today, Gauri Khan took to her Insta to express her joy at knowing Ananya loved the gift.

Gauri Khan took to her Instagram to share Ananya’s stories and reacted to them happily. In one of the stories, she complimented the art piece on Ananya’s wall. She wrote, “@ananyapanday looks amazing on ur wall’ and on the next story wrote ‘wow’. Honestly, the artwork even wowed us because of its beauty. The gift features a stencil of a girl, presumably Ananya Panday, with the names of all of the Liger star's beloved Hollywood films. Ananya shares a very close bond with Suhana Khan and it seems she is also pretty tight with mommy Gauri Khan.

Check Gauri's story HERE

"Thank you Gauri aunty for making this for me," Ananya captioned the photo of her present on Instagram. Talking about Ananya Panday, the young actress will next be seen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan, alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhanth Chaturvedi. She also has a sports drama Liger with Vijay Deverakonda and Mike Tyson in the pipeline.

Also Read: Ananya Panday receives special portrait from aunty Gauri Khan & it is all about her favourite Hollywood movies