Gauri Khan parties with Karan Johar, Shweta Bachchan at a wedding in Europe, SEE PICS

Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, and a few other high-profile celebrities are partying together in Monaco and these pictures are proof of the same. Do have a look here.

by Mansi Mathur   |  Published on Nov 07, 2022 07:37 AM IST  |  328
Instagram stories of celebrities
Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, and a few other high-profile celebrities are partying together in Monaco. (Source: Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, filmmaker Karan Johar and Shweta Bachchan Nanda among several other high-profile celebrities were spotted partying together by the netizens under the same roof on Sunday. They were attending entrepreneurs Ayesha Grover and Nick’s wedding festivities and were dressed up in style. 

Gauri Khan gets clicked with Karan Johar, others

Nitasha Nanda, the sister-in-law of Shweta Bachchan, also shared a group picture, which Karan re-shared on his Instagram story, and captioned by saying, “Monaco diaries”. Gauri, Karan, and Shweta were spotted posing for the photo.

Sanjay Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Karisma Kapoor were also in attendance. 

 

Karan Johar's Instagram handle

Karan Johar's Instagram handle

Sanjay Kapoor's Instagram handle

Sanjay Kapoor's Instagram handle

Karisma Kapoor's Instagram

Karisma Kapoor's Instagram

Karisma Kapoor's Instagram

Work Front of Karan Johar

Karan Johar is nowadays busy directing his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film is expected to release in 2023 and will feature popular actors namely Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash

Except for Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and a few others, almost everybody was present at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash that took place this year at his residence in the last week of October. We can clearly say that the Bollywood industry is a closely kit industry wherein several friends consider each other as family. 

