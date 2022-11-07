Gauri Khan parties with Karan Johar, Shweta Bachchan at a wedding in Europe, SEE PICS

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, filmmaker Karan Johar and Shweta Bachchan Nanda among several other high-profile celebrities were spotted partying together by the netizens under the same roof on Sunday. They were attending entrepreneurs Ayesha Grover and Nick’s wedding festivities and were dressed up in style. Gauri Khan gets clicked with Karan Johar, others

Nitasha Nanda, the sister-in-law of Shweta Bachchan, also shared a group picture, which Karan re-shared on his Instagram story, and captioned by saying, “Monaco diaries”. Gauri, Karan, and Shweta were spotted posing for the photo. Sanjay Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Karisma Kapoor were also in attendance.