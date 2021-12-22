Gauri Khan, Patralekhaa get 'cherries from Chile' as Christmas gift from Farah Khan & kids & it's too kyaut

Christmas and the holiday season is just around the corner and B’Town celebs seem all geared up for it. Now is the time for the red and white themed decorations, lit-up Christmas trees, and of course, exchanging gifts with our loved and dear ones. Speaking of which, looks like Farah Khan is one of the first ones to receive gifts from her Secret Santa and send Christmas presents to her close friends as well. Both Gauri Khan and Patralekhaa, who are extremely close with the filmmaker and choreographer have shared glimpses of Farah and her kids’ gifts for them on social media.

Earlier tonight, Gauri took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of the note that Farah and her triplets, Diva, Anya, and Czar sent her along with her present. They sent Gauri some exotic Chilean cherries which they received from their Secret Santa. The note read, “Merry Christmas! We are sending you our favorite snack, these yummy cherries from Chile that we received from our Secret Santa. Let’s celebrate the joy of Christmas together and we hope that you love these Chilean Cherries as much as we do. Love, Farah, Czar, Anya, Diva.” The note also had a cute cherry drawn on it. Sharing this picture, Gauri wrote, “@farahkhankunder #cherriesfromchile @tanaaz”.

Patralekhaa also shared a picture of the cherries which her friend Farah sent her. Posting the picture on her Instagram stories, Patralekhaa wrote an apt caption with some wordplay. It read, “Thank you @farahkhankunder (red heart emoji) I love you cherry much (cherries emoji).

Take a look:

