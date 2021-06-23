Gauri Khan recalls 'good times' with Shah Rukh Khan as she recollects moments; Fans hail 'King & Queen'

Recalling a memory with Shah Rukh Khan from the good old days, Gauri Khan shared an epic throwback photo on social media. Zoya Akhtar, Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey had only good things to say about the two.

Considered to be the 'King and Queen' of Bollywood couples, and continue to leave fans in awe of their romance. On Wednesday, the gorgeous designer-producer took to social media to reminisce about the good old days with Shah Rukh as she shared a throwback photo from an event. With it, Gauri left netizens gushing over the two and their style. While sharing the photo amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, Gauri had a special message for everyone about collecting moments.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Gauri shared the stunning throwback click in which Shah Rukh is seen admiring his wife while she sat next to him. Gauri is seen clad in a golden dress while King Khan is seen clad in a black suit. In the candid moment, the two managed to put their best fashion foot forward. Sharing the old photo, Gauri urged everyone to collect moments from their lives. She wrote, "Collect moments and good times .." As soon as she shared the photo, comments started pouring in.

Take a look:

Zoya Akhtar was all hearts for the photo as she wrote, "How beautiful you both are." Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan and Nandita Mehtani were all hearts for Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's throwback photo. Fans too could not stop gushing over them. A fan wrote, "Beautiful power couple. Many love and blessings to you & SRK. Love from your fan." Another wrote, "THE ROYAL COUPLE OF BOLLYWOOD #SRKGAURI."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has been away from the silver screen since 2018's Zero fiasco. The superstar took a break to spend time with family including , AbRam, Aryan and Gauri Khan. On the work front, Shah Rukh is reportedly shooting for Pathan with and John Abraham. The film is helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films.

Also Read|Throwback Tuesday: Shah Rukh Khan turned wicketkeeper for batsman Akshay Kumar on DTPH set & this PIC is proof

Credits :Gauri Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×