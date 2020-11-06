  1. Home
Gauri Khan recalls her style statement from 2007 as she shares a throwback PHOTO

Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary on October 25. Meanwhile, check out a throwback picture shared by the star wife.
24620 reads Mumbai
Gauri Khan recalls her style statement from 2007 as she shares a throwback PHOTO
There is no denying that Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan is as famous as the superstar. She has carved her own niche as an interior designer as well as a film producer and won accolades for her fabulous work. King Khan has also praised his wife and mentioned multiple times how she has been a constant support for him right from his struggling days till present times. She is also a doting mom to Suhana, Aryan, and AbRam Khan.

Gauri Khan often shares bits and pieces related to her life on social media. Recently, she has shared a throwback picture that reminds us of the fashion trends from the late 2000s. The star wife is wearing a sleeveless off-white top teamed up with a multi-coloured skirt and brown leather boots. Gauri is also seen carrying a small handbag along with her. She also mentions in her post that she loves this look that dates back to 2007.

Check out the post below:

A few days back, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary. The two of them tied the knot back on October 25, 1991, and have been inseparable since then. Needless to say, both of them set major couple goals for all the lovebirds out there. Talking about King Khan, he recently celebrated his 55th birthday in Dubai with his family. The superstar has been there for quite some time owing to the IPL 2020 matches. Reports suggest that he will return to the silver screen after a hiatus of two years with Pathan. 

Also Read: Gauri Khan reveals Shah Rukh Khan's love for 'ghar ka khana' and Suhana, Aryan, AbRam's lockdown experience

Credits :Gauri Khan Instagram

