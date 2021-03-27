Gauri Khan revamps hubby Shah Rukh Khan’s office space after 8 months of hard work; PHOTOS

Gauri Khan has renovated her husband Shah Rukh Khan’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment's office space. Take a look at the pictures,

who is a leading Interior designer has worked on multiple projects, including designing her own mansion Mannat. Now, on her husband ’s request, the diva has redesigned a section of the actor’s office in Mumbai. SRK’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment now has a more welcoming, fresh, and versatile lounge area. Gauri shared her experience working on the project which took a total of 8 months to make, in an exclusive interview with Vogue India.

The designer told the outlet how SRK wanted to renovate the space for quite some time. She said, "Shah Rukh has, for some time now, wanted to revamp one section of the office into something more creative than just desks and tables. But since hundreds of people moved in and out every day, it was hard to put a stop to things in the daily churn of life and take time off to renovate.” Gauri further added how the pandemic helped her get things done even in a busy environment, “But the pandemic changed things last year. It was the perfect time to take a break to refurbish this floor”.

Take a look at the pictures:

Gauri elaborated on how she was able to work on the creative idea of the long-awaited project in the caption of the picture. The designer wrote, “A home away from home, creating a space that was comfortable yet that nurtured creativity. Designing the office with a huge outdoor space was an interesting challenge for me.”

