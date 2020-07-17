Gauri Khan reveals husband Shah Rukh Khan was 'two much to handle' in 2008, SRK has a cheeky reply

On Friday, Gauri Khan seemed to be in a mood for a flashback as she shared a picture from 2008 in which she can be seen standing next to SRK's wax statue.

and have defined couple goals and family goals before it was the cool thing to do. Their social media presence may not be fall under the category of active, but when they do post something, Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan still make hearts flutter. On Friday, Gauri seemed to be in a mood for a flashback as she took to Instagram to share a picture from 2008. In the photo, Gauri can be seen standing next to SRK's wax statue which was unveiled at the Grevin wax museum in April 2008 in Paris.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Gauri captioned it, "Two much to handle... (heart emoji) @iamsrk." While we loved the cute caption, SRK'swas quick to reply with a cheeky comment. The actor replied saying, "Aur for the last 1 year & 6 months dono ghar pe hain...!!" (And for the last one year and 6 months, both of them are at home).

Fans too loved their brief social media banter as one fan commented, "Nothing beats the original." Well, we cannot help but agree to that.

Just recently, Gauri had revealed that she is spending her lockdown by working on some abstract art. Sharing a video, she wrote, "Using my time in quarantine to work on my next projects. Creativity can be quite therapeutic. Here’s some abstract art... Acrylic on canvas. #GauriKhanDesigns."

