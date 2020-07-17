  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Gauri Khan reveals husband Shah Rukh Khan was 'two much to handle' in 2008, SRK has a cheeky reply

On Friday, Gauri Khan seemed to be in a mood for a flashback as she shared a picture from 2008 in which she can be seen standing next to SRK's wax statue.
652 reads Mumbai
News,gauri khan,shah rukh khanGauri Khan reveals husband Shah Rukh Khan was 'two much to handle' in 2008, SRK has a cheeky reply
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have defined couple goals and family goals before it was the cool thing to do. Their social media presence may not be fall under the category of active, but when they do post something, Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan still make hearts flutter. On Friday, Gauri seemed to be in a mood for a flashback as she took to Instagram to share a picture from 2008. In the photo, Gauri can be seen standing next to SRK's wax statue which was unveiled at the Grevin wax museum in April 2008 in Paris.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Gauri captioned it, "Two much to handle... (heart emoji) @iamsrk." While we loved the cute caption, SRK'swas quick to reply with a cheeky comment. The actor replied saying, "Aur for the last 1 year & 6 months dono ghar pe hain...!!" (And for the last one year and 6 months, both of them are at home). 

Check out the photo below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Two much to handle... @iamsrk

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

Fans too loved their brief social media banter as one fan commented, "Nothing beats the original." Well, we cannot help but agree to that. 

Just recently, Gauri had revealed that she is spending her lockdown by working on some abstract art. Sharing a video, she wrote, "Using my time in quarantine to work on my next projects. Creativity can be quite therapeutic. Here’s some abstract art... Acrylic on canvas. #GauriKhanDesigns." 

Check it out: 

What are your thoughts on Gauri Khan's latest post with SRK? Let us know in the comments below. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement