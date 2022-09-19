Gauri Khan reveals one precious habit of Shah Rukh Khan that annoys her on Koffee With Karan 7
Koffee With Karan 7's latest episode will see Gauri Khan spilling a lot of beans about Shah Rukh Khan.
The conversations keep bubbling on Koffee With Karan Season 7’s twelfth episode as a brand-new trio graces the couch. This time, the show’s iconic host Karan Johar welcomes Gauri Khan, who returns to the couch after 17 years. She is joined by close friends Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey, as they mark their debut on the show. Ringing in all the elements of candid, humour and wit, the three women spill the beans on airport looks and Bollywood parties.
Shah Rukh Khan has always been a gentleman, not just on screen, but off-screen too. Karan Johar shares, in the latest episode, how during parties at home, as a gracious host, he always walks a guest to their car. Gauri Khan reveals how this ‘precious’ habit sometimes annoys her. “He is always seeing off the guest to their car. Sometimes I feel like he spends more time outside than inside the hour during parties. Then people start looking for him. It makes me feel like we are having the party outside on the road rather than inside the house!”, vented Gauri Khan.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo as Vanar Astra in Brahmastra has been much talked about lately and fans are loving it. Apart from this, he has Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The teaser of which has already created a lot of hype. SRK also has Atlee’s Jawan alongside Nayanthara and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu.
Talking about the latest Koffee With Karan 7, the promo begins with Karan Johar introducing the three gorgeous ladies Maheep Kapoor, Gauri Khan and Bhavana Pandey on his couch. Gauri was asked about the dating advice she would give Suhana Khan to which the star wife said, “never date 2 boys at the same time”. Maheep Kapoor quipped that she would look great with Hrithik Roshan. Gauri even said that if her love story with Shah Rukh Khan was to be given a title, it would be Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The highlight of the promo was Shah Rukh Khan’s voice on the call.
