Gauri Khan reveals Shah Rukh Khan's love for 'ghar ka khana' and Suhana, Aryan, AbRam's lockdown experience

is one of the top Bollywood stars in the country but even King Khan has revealed on multiple occasions that it is his wife who runs the show. Recently, Gauri Khan in an interview revealed how the last few months have been for the family since the coronavirus pandemic brought all of them under one roof. Speaking to NDTV, Gauri Khan revealed that their hectic life came to a standstill.

The well-known interior designer also gave a lowdown on what her three kids have been up to during the lockdown. Admitting that it was difficult in the beginning, Gauri said, "Suhana has her online school which keeps her very, very busy. Thankfully. Aryan is just through with his college, so he needs a break. And that is exactly what he is doing. Relaxing, watching movies, playing games. AbRam is back to school.. something very new. It was initially quite hard on the kids..at his age. But he is coping well. Spending a lot of time with the family and all of us together."

Gauri added that her husband and superstar Shah Rukh Khan is the one primarily cooking. "During this lockdown, we were initially scared to even order any food from outside. So 'ghar ka khana' is made by Shah Rukh himself and we are enjoying it. He loves cooking and I enjoy eating," Gauri Khan said.

She was also quizzed on her journey and when she realised that SRK had arrived. Gauri said, "When I moved to Bombay I was only 21 and there were no plans. I was just going with the flow and fortunately the flow was beautiful. And no looking back and no regrets."

Adding, "Frankly I did not realise even after his films released, even after he gave those blockbusters. Took a long, long time for it to sink in that he has arrived. And it was very organic, gradual. It wasn't like I woke up one fine day in this place and said 'Wow, he has arrived'. It wasn't like that. It was his struggle...we went through ups and downs. He has accomplished so much and done so well for himself.. all of us are enjoying his hard work today," she said.

Credits :NDTV

