  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Gauri Khan reveals Shah Rukh Khan's love for 'ghar ka khana' and Suhana, Aryan, AbRam's lockdown experience

Gauri Khan in a recent interview revealed how the last few months have been for the family since the coronavirus pandemic hit pause on their hectic lives.
6894 reads Mumbai
Gauri Khan reveals Shah Rukh Khan's love for cooking. Gauri Khan reveals Shah Rukh Khan's love for 'ghar ka khana' and Suhana, Aryan, AbRam's lockdown experience.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the top Bollywood stars in the country but even King Khan has revealed on multiple occasions that it is his wife Gauri Khan who runs the show. Recently, Gauri Khan in an interview revealed how the last few months have been for the family since the coronavirus pandemic brought all of them under one roof. Speaking to NDTV, Gauri Khan revealed that their hectic life came to a standstill. 

The well-known interior designer also gave a lowdown on what her three kids have been up to during the lockdown. Admitting that it was difficult in the beginning, Gauri said, "Suhana has her online school which keeps her very, very busy. Thankfully. Aryan is just through with his college, so he needs a break. And that is exactly what he is doing. Relaxing, watching movies, playing games. AbRam is back to school.. something very new. It was initially quite hard on the kids..at his age. But he is coping well. Spending a lot of time with the family and all of us together." 

Gauri added that her husband and superstar Shah Rukh Khan is the one primarily cooking. "During this lockdown, we were initially scared to even order any food from outside. So 'ghar ka khana' is made by Shah Rukh himself and we are enjoying it. He loves cooking and I enjoy eating," Gauri Khan said. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Squeezing memories into one frame...

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

She was also quizzed on her journey and when she realised that SRK had arrived. Gauri said, "When I moved to Bombay I was only 21 and there were no plans. I was just going with the flow and fortunately the flow was beautiful. And no looking back and no regrets." 

Adding, "Frankly I did not realise even after his films released, even after he gave those blockbusters. Took a long, long time for it to sink in that he has arrived. And it was very organic, gradual. It wasn't like I woke up one fine day in this place and said 'Wow, he has arrived'. It wasn't like that. It was his struggle...we went through ups and downs. He has accomplished so much and done so well for himself.. all of us are enjoying his hard work today," she said.    

ALSO READ: Amid B town drug nexus, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shares a cryptic post on ‘misogyny’; Take a look

Credits :NDTV

Latest Videos
Kshitij Prasad arrives at the NCB office after medical test amid reports of being arrested
After 6 hours of interrogation, Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash leave the NCB office
Sara Ali Khan arrives at the NCB office for questioning in drug case
When Kangana Ranaut backed sister Rangoli for her tweets for Taapsee Paanu & called it her fundamental right
After Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor reaches the NCB office for questioning in Bollywood drug nexus case
Kareena Kapoor Khan backed Shahid Kapoor with a savage reply when asked about sharing screen space again
When Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene's Hum Aapke Hain Koun reunioun at a wedding left fans puzzled
When Karisma Kapoor's THIS moment with daughter Samiera Kapoor won hearts all over the internet
Deepika Padukone arrives at NCB guest house for questioning in Bollywood drug nexus probe
Nimrat Kaur’s Untold Story: People felt I didn’t look homely; was offered stereotypical roles
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 3000 ‘happysodes’

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement