Gauri Khan reveals who can make her laugh the most and it’s not Shah Rukh Khan

Film producer, and interior designer Gauri Khan married superstar Shah Rukh Khan in 1991. The couple has been setting relationship goals for many years. Not just SRK, Gauri often appears on television shows and series while giving a peek into her personal and professional lives. She also frequently gives interviews to the media. In a recent interview, Gauri revealed the person who makes her laugh the most. If you guessed Shah Rukh Khan, then you are wrong.

Gauri Khan talks about who makes her laugh the most

Gauri Khan recently appeared in a 59-second fun chat with Curly Tales and answered a couple of questions. One of the questions that popped up was, “Who can make Gauri Khan laugh the most?” In response to this, the film producer shared that it is her youngest son, AbRam.

Apart from this, Gauri Khan also revealed that she wakes up at 10 am. When asked about her favorite holiday destination, she answered, “London.”

She was also quizzed about if she is obsessed with anyone on Instagram. To this, she said, “I have muted mostly everyone on Instagram.”

When Gauri Khan called AbRam a ‘foodie’

In an earlier interview, Gauri Khan had revealed that AbRam is the ‘biggest foodie’ in the family.

“I think it’s my little one. He loves good food, and he is also becoming a little heavier by the day. So, we have to watch out for him,” she said.

All about Gauri Khan's work front and personal life

Gauri Khan was born as Gauri Chhibber in Delhi. She co-founded Red Chillies Entertainment with Shah Rukh Khan in 2002. Gauri has produced films like Main Hoon Na, Paheli, Om Shanti Om, Student of the Year, Chennai Express, Dear Zindagi, Dilwale, Raees, and Zero. Her latest film was Dunki, which she co-produced with Rajkumar Hirani in 2023. She has also appeared on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan, and the web series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have three children, Aaryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam. Aryan and Suhana were born in 1997 and 2000, respectively. They welcomed their third child, AbRam, via surrogacy in 2013.

