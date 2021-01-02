Gauri Khan’s 2021 surprise is a blast from past snap with Shah Rukh Khan; Bollywood Wives Maheep, Neelam REACT

To wish everyone a Happy New Year, Gauri Khan recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a stunning throwback picture of herself along with her husband Shah Rukh Khan.

On the first day of New Year, walked down the memory lane and dug out a wonderful throwback picture of herself along with her superstar husband, . Gauri and Shah Rukh are one of the most celebrated power couples in Bollywood. Now, to wish her fans a Happy New Year, Gauri took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with SRK wherein both of them can be seen posing happily for the camera.

Gauri can be seen donning a white attire while Shah Rukh can be seen sporting a grey-coloured casual outfit. While sharing the same and showing her excitement about the New Year, she wrote, “FINALLY...2021. Happy new year." Meanwhile, the duo recently made an appearance in the popular Netflix show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. The show stars popular Bollywood wives Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, Neelam Kothari and Seema Khan. It shows the lives of the four women as they tackle their family and work life.

Now, soon after Gauri posted the stunning throwback picture of her and SRK, the Bollywood wives Maheep, Bhavana and Neelam, who are close friends with Gauri, commented on her post. Maheep wrote, “Finally” with a few emoticons while Bhavana dropped a few heart emoticons. Actress Neelam Kothari wrote, “Happy new year,” followed with heart emojis. Take a look:

Shah Rukh and Gauri were college sweethearts in Delhi who tied the knot in 1991. Just after marrying Gauri, SRK made his Bollywood debut with Deewana in 1992. They are proud parents to Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

On the work front, Shah Rukh will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathan, which also stars John Abraham and . He was last seen in 2018 film Zero alongside and .

Credits :Gauri Khan Instagram

