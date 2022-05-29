Gauri Khan’s PICS in golden dress get reactions from Suhana Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and more

Gauri Khan’s recent photos in a golden dress have stunned her close ones. The popular interior designer and the Badshaah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri is not too active on social media. However, every once in a while, she does treat her followers to a new picture or update about her work. On Saturday, Gauri took to her Instagram space and shared a slew of new photos donning a beautiful golden dress. Suhana Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, and many more have reacted to her post.

In the photos shared by Gauri Khan on her Instagram space, she can be seen donning a striking golden dress designed by none other the popular celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Gauri recently wore this outfit to Karan Johar’s star-studded 50th birthday celebration. Her hair was styled in waves as she wore them down and her glamourous makeup looked flawless. Gauri teamed up her dress with a pair of silver heels. She struck a few attractive poses for the pictures. Sharing the post, Gauri captioned the post, “Wow !! You have made me look so slim @manishmalhotra”.

As soon as she shared the photos, her close ones and fans flooded the post with likes and comments. Her daughter Suhana Khan, along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif also liked her picture. Ananya Panday wrote, “Love it (heart eye emojis)”. Malaika Arora also left a comment that read, “Awesome G!” Dia Mirza also reacted as she left a slew of red heart emojis. Farah Khan could not help but gush over her friend as she wrote “U are beautiful (heart emoji).”

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and others react to Gauri Khan’s photos:

Recently, Gauri attended KJo’s 50th birthday bash along with Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan. Many photos from the grand event have surfaced on the internet. On Friday, Madhuri Dixit also posted an epic selfie featuring herself and her hubby Dr. Sriram Nene with Gauri, SRK, Salman Khan, which took the internet by storm and went viral in no time.

