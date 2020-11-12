Gauri Khan’s surprise for ‘Birthday Boy’ Aryan Khan is an endearing pic with his siblings AbRam & Suhana Khan

As Aryan Khan turns a year older today, mom Gauri Khan took to her Instagram handle to share an endearing picture of the birthday boy along with his siblings Suhana and AbRam Khan.

Bollywood superstar ’s firstborn, is celebrating his 23rd birthday today. Many wishes have already poured in for the star kid on social media. Aryan enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Now, to make his day for more special, mom took to her Instagram handle to share an endearing picture of the ‘birthday boy’ along with his siblings, Suhana and . While sharing the same, Gauri wrote, “Birthday boy” with an emoticon.

Soon after she posted the beautiful picture, netizens started wishing the birthday boy, Aryan. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar wrote “happy Birthday Aryan” with a heart emoji, while Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavna dropped a few heart emoticons in the comments section of Gauri’s post. Earlier, also wished her elder brother with an adorable post. She has shared a picture of her along with Aryan from their father Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday celebration in Dubai a few days back. Suhana’s caption read as, “Happy Birthday to my bestie. Jk eww xxx.”

Check out Gauri Khan’s birthday wish for son Aryan Khan here:

On the other hand, his cousin Alia Chhiba shared a picture with her brother to mark his special day. She has also posted a cute childhood picture featuring birthday boy Aryan Khan, along with Suhana Khan and Arjun Chhiba.

Earlier, in a talk show, Shah Rukh Khan had said that Aryan Khan has no plans of following his footsteps. The superstar had also stated that Aryan is a good writer.

Credits :Gauri Khan Instagram

