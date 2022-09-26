Gauri Khan says AbRam Khan is the biggest foodie in the family; READ details

In an interview with Curly Tales, a mother of three kids, Gauri Khan said that AbRam is the biggest foodie in the family. “I think it’s my little one. He loves good food, and he is also becoming a little heavier by the day. So, we have to watch out for him,” Gauri said.

Gauri Khan -– a film producer and fashion designer by profession—has delivered some quality content in the Bollywood film industry. Recently, she was seen in the popular chat show Koffee With Karan alongside Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey. Here, the Main Ho Na producer said that she is glad that her kids – Aryan Khan , Suhana Khan, and AbRam –did not pick up certain bad habits from her hubby Shah Rukh Khan like not being punctual, etc. However, not many know about the eating habits of the Khan family.

Speaking about her favourite food, Gauri added, “I love the chana bhatura, pav bhaji, the chaat. I like everything. It is great food, I love it.”

Abram is the youngest of Shah Rukh and Gauri's kids who they welcomed via surrogacy. They also have a daughter Suhana Khan and a son named Aryan Khan. As per a report in the Hindustan Times, Aryan reportedly wishes to be a filmmaker and Suhana will make her acting debut soon with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.

On Sunday evening, Gauri Khan and her son Aryan Khan were spotted at actor Chunky Panday’s pre-birthday bash where several high-profile celebrities were in attendance including Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Ananya Panday to name a few.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan on the work front will feature in three films in 2023. Firstly, he will be seen in Yash Raj Films' Pathaan directed by Siddharth Anand and co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is set to release in January. Next, he will also star in Atlee's Jawan (film) and then, Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu.

