Gauri Khan says 'never a dull moment' as she hangs out with Farah Khan; See UNSEEN photos

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan is a stunner. She too enjoys a massive fan following on social media and makes sure to keep sharing pictures and videos of her from time to time. She sure knows how to slay in whatever she wears. Today too, the star wife took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her posing with hubby SRK’s BFF Farah Khan. Both the ladies looked lovely as they were all dressed up and posed for the picture.

In the story that Gauri Khan shared, we can see her dressed in a purple coloured sequined blazer that she wore over her purple top and trousers. She had a smile on her face as Farah Khan hugged her from behind. The filmmaker wore a pink coloured kurta-pyjama and both the ladies looked stunning in their makeup as they stood in a studio setup. Sharing the picture, Gauri wrote, "Never a dull moment hanging with Farah…love her cinema and her humour!”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, recently, Shah Rukh Khan had shared a shirtless pic of himself sporting long hair and a stubble look. In the pic, King Khan was seen was flaunting his ripped abs and his swag was making the ladies go weak in their knees. Not just the fans, but the actor’s wife Gauri Khan was also in awe of Shah Rukh Khan’s recent pic. Taking to her Instagram account, Gauri re-shared King Khan’s pic and wrote, “Loving the Pathaan vibe” along with a heart emoticon.

