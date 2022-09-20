Gauri Khan says she's 'looking forward' to Diwali this year with Shah Rukh Khan and kids at Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan and her interior designer-wife Gauri Khan are known for hosting lavish Diwali parties at their bungalow Mannat, in Bandra, Mumbai. Every year, B-Town celebrities and their family arrive at their residence in their best attire. However, over the last few years, Gauri and SRK did not host Diwali parties at Mannat due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the festival of Diwali is around the corner, now, the star wife spilled the beans on what the Diwali season is going to be like for her and her family- Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan this year.

Talking to NDTV, Gauri said: "We haven't started yet but yes decorating the house and putting loads of lights and an extra sparkle and really looking forward to Diwali this year." Further, she added that she is looking forward to celebrating Diwali this year: “I think, in festivals, you look forward to just the family being together and celebrating something and looking forward to something. If nothing else, just having loads of sweets in the house, gaining some weight and playing cards. It’s just fun being with the family and decorating the house so, I am looking forward to that," Gauri said.