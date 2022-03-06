Gauri Khan, Seema Khan & Manish Malhotra share a glimpse of their chilled out Saturday night; PIC

Have your weekend shenanigans begun? Because they have sure begun for all the celebs of the tinsel town! After all, who doesn’t love a chilled-out Saturday friends’ night to unwind the week’s stress? Just a few hours ago, celebrity designer Manish Malhotra uploaded a gorgeous selfie with the beautiful Gauri Khan and Seema Khan. It is evident from their smiles in the picture that indeed they had a great time together. Gauri Khan and Seema Khan are often seen with her celeb friends on weekend outings and this Saturday was also no different.

In the pic, we could see the trio looking absolutely stunning. Their gorgeous visuals were to die for. Gauri Khan mesmerised us with her peach dress. Her hair was let down and framed her face beautifully. Her subtle makeup was quite breath-taking as well - it was too hard for us to not fall in love with those beautifully kohl rimmed eyes! On the other hand, Seema Khan was the epitome of sophistication in her white attire and huge hoop earrings. Coming to Manish Malhotra, well the only male representation in the group did not disappoint! Clad in a green and red jacket, the designer looked quite dashing.

Check Manish's story HERE

Meanwhile, Seema Khan recently wrapped up the shoot for Fabulous lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2. Seema Khan had also talked about Season 2 of the successful show with Pinkvilla. She expressed her excitement for Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2. “I am really looking forward to it. It's been quite a harrowing pandemic, and it's still going on, but we are excited for all four of us to get together. It's always fun when we are together, it’s a riot,” laughed Seema.

Also Read: Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Farah Khan and other ‘fabulous women’ spend their Saturday lunch in style