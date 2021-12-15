Gauri Khan shares FIRST post since son Aryan Khan's arrest; 'Welcome back queen' say fans.

It has been more than a month since Aryan Khan returned home after his bail in the narcotics case, but Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri have maintained a low key profile on social media. On Wednesday, Gauri Khan returned to social media after more than a 2-month hiatus to share her first post.

The designer kept her post all about work as she revealed that she is designing a new space for a designer duo. In the post, Gauri was seen working with her team and discussing things about the project. However, what really stood out were the comments on Gauri's post.

Fans and followers flooded the comments section welcoming Gauri back to Instagram. "I'm so happy you're back, And today you shared a new post, I am very happy for your family, I hope you are always happy and healthy," wrote one fan.

While another wrote, "Welcome back queen," and yet another commented, "So nice & beautiful to see your post after a long time! Much love & respect to you!" One follower also was all praise for Gauri Khan's 'mommy's spirit' and another one stated it was good to see her back after a long time.

On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court ordered that there was no need for Aryan Khan to appear at the NCB office every week for attendance.

