Gauri Khan shares PIC from memory trunk to wish Karan Johar on his birthday, Shah Rukh Khan looks dapper

Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar share a great bond with each other and that is not hidden from anyone. Well, along with SRK, even his wife Gauri Khan shares a wonderful bond with Karan too. Today is his birthday and social media is filled with wishes all for the director-producer. Adding on to this list, even Gauri shared two throwback pictures to wish KJo. One of the pics also features SRK in them.

In the first picture that Gauri shared we can see her twinning with Karan Johar in white. Gauri can be seen wearing a white kurta, whereas Karan is wearing a white shirt. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan looks dapper in a black kurta. In the next picture, we can see Gauri dressed in a white tracksuit as she casually sits on the couch, whereas KJo poses in a light blue shirt. Sharing these pics, Gauri wrote, “Dearest Karan It’s the little things you do and say…that make you the person you are . . You listen and make everything right. Thank you for bringing so much love and laughter into all our lives. Best birthday wishes from my family to yours …love you.”

Check out Gauri Khan's post:

Meanwhile, Karan is currently busy with his directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The family-based romantic comedy features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in lead. A major chunk of the film has already been shot and the team is now gearing up to wrap up the shoot by September/October this year. It is gearing up for Valentine's Day 2022 release in the cinema halls. His production ventures include Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Brahmastra, Mr Aur Mrs Mahi, Yoddha, and Selfiee among many more.

