Gauri Khan shares PIC with David Beckham after hosting party for him with Shah Rukh Khan, calls it an 'honour'

Former English football player David Beckham was recently in India for the first time. He enjoyed the ICC World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand in Mumbai. After that, Sonam Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan hosted parties for him in the city. Recently, Gauri shared a picture with David on social media.

Gauri Khan shares picture with David Beckham

On November 17th, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan hosted a lavish party for retired English footballer David Beckham. Today, Gauri took to her Instagram to share a picture with him. In the caption, she stated that it was an honor to host him. She wrote, "Was an honour hosting the legendary @davidbeckham !Thank you @sonamkapoor for making this lovely evening happen."

Sonam Kapoor took to the comment section and wrote, "Thank you so much for hosting us… you’re the best (red heart emoji)". Maheep Kapoor also dropped several heart emoji's in the comment.

Seema Sajdeh and Amrita Arora also shared pictures

Seema Sajdeh also attended Gauri's party for Beckham. She shared a picture of the English footballer with her son. She wrote, "I've got soo many brownie points for this thank you @gaurikhan Yohan’s still smiling !! @davidbeckham a true legend"

Amrita Arora Ladak took to her Instagram to share pictures of Beckham with her sons Azaan and Rayaan. For the first picture, she wrote that Ray is still recovering from his afterglow. In the second picture, she wrote that this meet will go down the kids for a "longish time."

SRK shared PIC with 'icon' David Beckham

Shah Rukh Khan, the host of the party, also shared a snap with Beckham. He wrote, "Last nite with an icon…and an absolute gentleman. Have always been a big admirer but meeting him and seeing how he is with kids made me realise that the only thing that out does his football is his kindness and his gentle nature. My love to your family. Be well and happy my friend and get some sleep….@Davidbeckham"

Workwise, SRK will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki which will release on December 22nd.

