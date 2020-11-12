Gauri Khan shares a picture of birthday boy Aryan Khan posing with his guitar as he turns 23; See Post

Ahead of Aryan Khan’s 23rd birthday, mommy Gauri Khan has shared a beautiful pic of the star kid and it is breaking the internet.

and ’s darling son has been one of the most talked about star kids in Bollywood. From his stunning looks resembling his daddy King Khan to his swag and his fashion statements, everything about Aryan manages to make the headlines every now and then. In fact, he is also touted to the most awaited newcomer on the silver screen and reports of his Big Bollywood debut have been doing the rounds for a long time.

Interestingly, the young Khan is making the headlines these days as he is turning 23 soon. Yes! Aryan is celebrating his 23rd birthday tomorrow and his mommy Gauri is making sure to make the day special for him in every sense. In fact, the lady already seems to be in a celebratory mode and has been treating her fans with some unseen pics of the birthday boy. Recently, Gauri shared a stunning pic of Aryan wherein he was seen posing with a guitar as he enjoyed his time with his cousin Arjun Chhiba. Gauri captioned the image with a birthday cake emoticon.

Take a look at Gauri Khan’s post for Aryan:

Earlier, Gauri had shared an endearing pic of the birthday boy wherein he was posing with his siblings, and and it was sheer love. The proud mommy of three captioned the image as “Birthday boy” with an emoticon. On the other hand, his cousin Alia Chhiba had also shared pics with her brother to mark his special day which included a cute childhood picture featuring birthday boy Aryan Khan, along with Suhana Khan and Arjun Chhiba.

