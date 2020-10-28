Gauri Khan on Suhana Khan's 'end colourism'post: I am proud of her for standing up for herself

Recently, Suhana Khan opened up about the troll comments on her social media posts and penned a strong note demanding an end to colourism. Now, Gauri Khan has reacted to her daughter's stand on the matter.

's daughter had penned a long post recently where she demanded an end to colourism. The star kid had shared the troll messages she used to get on social media platforms where many called her out for the colour of her skin. Suhana's strong note was lauded and many celebs also came out in her support. Now, Suhana's mom, also has lauded her daughter for standing up for herself against trolls on the social media platform.

In a recent chat with Indian Express, Gauri expressed her thoughts about Suhana's 'end colourism' post and mentioned that she was proud of her. Further, Gauri highlighted that it is high time that discrimination based on colour was put to an end. The star wife told The Indian Express in a chat, "I think it is time we stop discriminating on the basis of the colour of our skin, and I am proud of her for standing up for herself."

Suhana had shared a long post a while back about people's discrimination against her. She had even mentioned that she had not got her skin lightened in her note. The star kid has been extremely active on social media amid the ongoing pandemic and often drops glimpses of her fun with the family. During the chat with the national daily, Gauri revealed that amid the pandemic, they have been getting time to spend together and it is extremely nice. Currently, Suhana, Gauri, Shah Rukh Khan, and AbRam are in UAE for the IPL 2020. They are spending time together and often, we get to see Suhana and Aryan with SRK in the stands as they root for their team Kolkata Knight Riders.

