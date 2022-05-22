Gauri Khan sweetly wishes Suhana Khan on her birthday; Treats fans to a gorgeous PIC of The Archies actress

It is Suhana Khan’s birthday! The star kid is all set to make her grand debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies alongside Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. Suhana already enjoys a massive fan-following. The entire nation loves her and cannot wait for her debut. She is also quite active on her Instagram where she puts her gorgeous pictures and blesses our feeds. Today, on the occasion of her birthday, mommy Gauri Khan shared a beautiful picture of Suhana to wish her.

In the picture that Gauri shared of Suhana, the star kid looked absolutely stunning. She sported a colourful printed coat with pink pants and absolutely rocked the look. She completed the look with pink heels. Her wavy hair beautifully framed her face. Gauri’s post immediately went viral. Industry colleagues and fans showered their love on the post. From Shweta Bachchan, Farah Khan Manish Malhotra to Karan Johar and Neha Dhupia, a lot of celebrities wished Su in the comment section. On the other hand, even Suhana’s friend Ananya Panday shared a childhood picture with Suhana and it was just too adorable.

Gauri Khan's birthday wish for Suhana Khan:

Suhana's work front:

Meanwhile, on the work front, as we mentioned, Suhana is gearing up for debut movie The Archies. Recently, the first look and teaser of the movie was unveiled on social media. Ever since then, the netizens have been showering love on Suhana, Khushi and Agastya and wished them luck for their grand debut.

In fact, even Shah Rukh Khan also penned a sweet note for his darling daughter. Sending best wishes to the entire team of The Archies, King Khan wrote, “Remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect….but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor….the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep….the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you….u have come a long way baby….but the road to peoples heart is unending…..stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light….Camera and Action! Signed Another Actor.”

