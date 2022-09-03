Gauri Khan is a true beauty in black dress as she arrives in style at Mumbai airport; PHOTOS

Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a massive fan following not only in Bollywood but across the globe. Fans love to get all the details about his movies and also about his personal life. This means not only the actor but his wife Gauri Khan and his 3 kids, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan grab a lot of attention as well. A couple of days ago we had spotted Gauri at the Mumbai airport with daughter Suhana as they were jetting off to an undisclosed location. Today yet again, the star wife was clicked at the airport arriving back in the town.

Gauri Khan spotted at airport

In the pictures, we can see Gauri Khan dressed in a black gown with a wonderful black belt. She layered it with a brown jacket with black collars. She tied her hair in a tight bun. Gauri wore black big sunglasses and completed her look with black formal footwear. We have to admit that Shah Rukh Khan’s wife looked super stylish.

Check out the pictures:

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s fantasy drama Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. After a 4 year hiatus, he is returning back on the silver screen with three big films namely Pathaan directed by Sidharth Anand and co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Jawan directed by Atlee and co-starring Nayanthara and Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani and co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. His daughter Suhana Khan will soon make her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s next film The Archies, which will also release in 2023.

