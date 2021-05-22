Gauri Khan wishes Suhana Khan ‘happy birthday’ as she turns 21 with the sweetest message: You are loved

Gauri Khan took to Instagram and posted a lovely picture of Suhana Khan. She wrote a message for her daughter as she turns 21.

and ’s daughter Suhana is celebrating her 21st birthday on 22 May. Gauri Khan posted a rather regal picture of Suhana on her Instagram to wish her a happy birthday. Suhana reacted to the post and wrote, “I love you” in response to the wish. is amongst the new lot of star kids who have grown up in the lap of the film industry and will be looking to make their debut soon. Suhana’s both best friends Ananya and Shanaya are already gracing the corridors of Bollywood. Ananya has been a part of several successful films while Shanaya is a part of Dharma Cornerstone Agency and will be getting launched soon.

Neelam Kothari, Sanjay Kapoor, Bhavana Panday are also very close friends to Gauri and family as was shown in ‘The Fabulous lives of Bollywood Wives.’ All of them commented on Gauri’s post and wished Suhana a happy birthday. In the sweetest caption, Gauri wrote, “Happy birthday.... you are loved today , tomorrow and always.” Suhana is currently studying the craft of acting at New York University. She took admission there in 2019 and came back to Mumbai amidst the first wave of COVID 19 but later went back to New York to continue studying.

Suhana will be forraying into the world of mainstream Hindi cinema soon as was seen in a much appreciated short film called ‘The Grey Part of Blue’, which came out in 2019. It has not been made clear that with which producer will Suhana sign her first film but SRK’s fans will be eagerly waiting to see her on the big screen.

Also Read| Happy Birthday Suhana Khan: 5 times her sweet moments with Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Aryan, AbRam won the gram

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Gauri Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×