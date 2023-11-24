Gauri Khan’s 'landmark moment' at Ananya Panday’s new home, shares PIC with actress and Bhavana Pandey

Ananya Panday, who recently bought a flat in Mumbai shared a post today, November 24 revealing that Shah Rukh Khan's wife and a renowned interior designer, Gauri Khan, has designed her new home. After Ananya posted some pictures on Instagram with Gauri, the celebrity designer dropped a post where she shared a picture with Ananya and Bhavana Pandey from the actress's new home.

Gauri Khan shares picture with Ananya Panday and Bhavana Pandey from actress's new home

Taking to her Instagram, Gauri Khan shared a picture from Ananya Panday's new home which she designed. The picture shows Gauri posing with Ananya and the actress's mother Bhavana Pandey.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Celebrating this special home… a landmark moment. Congratulations @ananyapanday , you’ve put your heart and soul into achieving this. So proud of you, lots of love and best wishes. Many more to come….." Take a look:

On the other hand, Ananya's post read, "my first home .. my dream home thank you @gaurikhan no one could have understood exactly what I wanted better than you and made it so so so special for me you’re the best, love you!!!"

Work-wise, Ananya Panday was recently seen in the film, Dream Girl 2, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and featuring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead. The movie performed well at the box office.

She is preparing for her entry into the OTT world with Call Me Bae. The actress is set to play the lead in Vikramaditya Motwane's cyber-thriller. She also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, a film centered on friendship, directed by Arjun Varain Singh, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the pipeline.

