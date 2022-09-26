Gauri Khan’s reaction to Shah Rukh Khan’s shirtless picture is proof of their lovely bond
Here's what Gauri Khan wrote in the comments section of Shah Rukh Khan after he posted his shirtless picture.
It goes without saying that fans are eagerly waiting to see Shah Rukh Khan on the silver screen. Ever since he announced his exciting lineup of projects, his fans are waiting with bated breaths for the same. One of the much-awaited projects amongst the list of films he is working on is Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Till the film releases, SRK is making sure to tempt all the fans with his shirtless pictures flaunting his abs which are leaving his fans go gaga over it. Yesterday too King Khan shared a picture of him and literally broke the internet, but what caught our attention was his wife Gauri Khan’s reaction to it.
Gauri Khan reacts to Shah Rukh Khan’s shirtless picture
Sharing his shirtless picture in which Shah Rukh Khan looked extremely hot, he wrote, “Me to My Shirt today: ‘Tum hoti toh kaisa hota….Tum iss baat pe hairaan hoti, Tum iss baat pe kitni hansti…….Tum hoti toh aisa hota..’ Me also waiting for #Pathaan.” Reacting to this picture and caption in the comments section, Gauri Khan wrote, “Oh God! Now he’s talking to his shirts also…..!!!!” Apart from this other Bollywood actors too dropped in the comments section. Richa Chadha wrote, “Jin logon ki shaadiyan hone ko hai… ehtiyat baratna hoga (people who are soon to be married need to be careful).” Tiger Shroff commented on the picture, “I was thinking of taking a rest day. And then I saw this. Legend.”
Check out Gauri Khan’s comment:
Pathaan
Pathaan is slated to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film has been shot in several locations in Mumbai, Spain as well as Dubai. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will be collaborating for the fourth time after Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, and Chennai Express.
Shah Rukh Khan’s work front
Apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Atlee’s Jawan alongside Nayanthara. He also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu. He was last seen in a special appearance in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra as Vanar Astra.
