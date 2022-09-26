Gauri Khan’s reaction to Shah Rukh Khan’s shirtless picture is proof of their lovely bond

It goes without saying that fans are eagerly waiting to see Shah Rukh Khan on the silver screen. Ever since he announced his exciting lineup of projects, his fans are waiting with bated breaths for the same. One of the much-awaited projects amongst the list of films he is working on is Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Till the film releases, SRK is making sure to tempt all the fans with his shirtless pictures flaunting his abs which are leaving his fans go gaga over it. Yesterday too King Khan shared a picture of him and literally broke the internet, but what caught our attention was his wife Gauri Khan’s reaction to it. Gauri Khan reacts to Shah Rukh Khan’s shirtless picture

Sharing his shirtless picture in which Shah Rukh Khan looked extremely hot, he wrote, “Me to My Shirt today: ‘Tum hoti toh kaisa hota….Tum iss baat pe hairaan hoti, Tum iss baat pe kitni hansti…….Tum hoti toh aisa hota..’ Me also waiting for #Pathaan.” Reacting to this picture and caption in the comments section, Gauri Khan wrote, “Oh God! Now he’s talking to his shirts also…..!!!!” Apart from this other Bollywood actors too dropped in the comments section. Richa Chadha wrote, “Jin logon ki shaadiyan hone ko hai… ehtiyat baratna hoga (people who are soon to be married need to be careful).” Tiger Shroff commented on the picture, “I was thinking of taking a rest day. And then I saw this. Legend.” Check out Gauri Khan’s comment: