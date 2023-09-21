Gautam Gambhir gives sneak peek into his meeting with 'King of hearts' Shah Rukh Khan; Fans are all hearts

He has many names. From the Baadshaah of Bollywood and King Khan to the King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan has aced the art of all things charming. From the 90’s kids to the 2000’s kids, Shah Rukh Khan has totally made our childhood better by delivering some impeccable movies. From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Dear Zindagi, SRK has played and aced some of the most iconic roles in his career. No doubt, he is so loved and appreciated by his viewers. And now, it seems like cricketer Gautam Gambhir is his next fan as he penned an appreciation note for the superstar.

Gautam Gambhir pens note for ‘king of hearts’ Shah Rukh Khan

Taking to Instagram on Thursday morning, cricketer Gautam Gambhir showered love on Shah Rukh Khan after meeting ‘the king of hearts’, as he dropped a picture with him. Sharing the photograph, Gautam penned a note stating, “He’s not just the king of Bollywood but the king of hearts. Every time we meet I go back with endless love and respect . So much to learn from u . Simply the best ❤️❤️ SRK @iamsrk.” We totally agree with you Gautam Gambhir. The superstar for sure, deserves all the love and appreciation that he gets owing to the spectacular performances that he has delivered in the Bollywood industry so far.

Fans can’t keep calm as Gautam Gambhir drops picture with King Khan

After cricketer Gautam Gambhir dropped the picture with our favorite star Shah Rukh Khan, penning a note for him, a heap of comments from fans followed it. “King with Shahrukh Khan,” said a fan. Another fan commented, “2 Legends in 1 Picture.” Other comments that followed, read, “Such a beautiful picture and caption”, “I have not seen anyone like both of you” and “2 favourite’s in one frame”.

Shah Rukh Khan on the work front

The King of Bollywood is currently rejoicing the immense love that has poured in from his fans for his latest release Jawan, which has been directed by Atlee and also stars actress Nayanthara. Notably, the actor also earlier confirmed the release date of his upcoming venture Dunki, stating that it will have a Christmas release.

