Gautam Gulati recalls performing Heath Ledger’s Joker scenes from ‘The Dark Knight’ as his audition for Radhe

In a chat, Gautam Gulati spoke about how Radhe director Prabhudeva found him too chocolaty so he did a few scenes as Joker from The Dark Knight to crack Radhe audition.

Gautam Gulati became a real fan favorite after his likeability in Bigg Boss and also got a lot of appreciation from . In Salman-led recent release Radhe, Gautam is starring as a subordinate villain to Randeep Hooda’s ‘Rana’, who is the pivotal bad guy opposite Salman no less. Gautam is a huge name for the television audience but is now starting to build his film credibility. Though Radhe has been rated as Salman’s worst film to date on IMDB, the villains of the film including Randeep and Gautam were praised for being menacing. The road to Radhe was not flowery for Gautam and here’s how he got the film.

Prabhu sir didn’t have faith in me initially when he took a first look at me. I had long hair at the time and he found me to have a little too much chocolaty look. In his own style, Prabhu sir said, “Gautam…Chocolaty…Villain…How?” said Gautam in a chat with SpotboyE. He further mentioned that he decided to showcase his menacing side by enacting certain legendary Joker scenes from The Dark Knight originally performed by the late Heath ledger. “I did a five-minute act of Heath Ledger from The Dark Knight in front of Prabhu sir’s assistant director.”

Gautam’s efforts to procure the role got validated by Prabhdeva as “He couldn’t believe it if I had done that myself. After that, Salman sir suggested my hair cut for the film.” A Salman Khan starrer has proved to be a successful launch vehicle for many actors and actresses. Gautam was appreciated for his act and he will reportedly be seen in the upcoming Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’.

