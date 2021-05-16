Gautam Gulati shares a goofy photo of Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda from Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Prabhudeva's much-anticipated film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was released on May 13. Actor Gautam Gulati took to his Instagram handle to share a still from the actioner.

starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was released on May 13 on the occasion of Eid, as promised by the superstar. As the most-anticipated film, Prabhudeva directorial made history by becoming the most viewed film on its first day, gaining over 4.2 million views across platforms. The action entertainer revolves around the impact drug abuse has on youngsters and the story aims at restoring peace in the society with a clean-up mission led by the protagonist.

Gautam Gulati, who plays the role of Girgit in the film, recently spoke about how his negative character’s look was conceptualized by Salman. Now, the actor shared a still from the film on his social media handle. The actor shared a photo of his co-stars and Randeep Hooda, from one of their scenes from the film where Disha is sitting with duct tape over her mouth. Along with the picture, he penned a hilarious caption. He wrote, “Caption this wrong comments only ( ek taraf Extraction aur dusri taraf Distraction too much fun)” and tagged the co-stars. Netizens used their creativity and gave some hilarious responses.

Take a look at Gautam Gulati’s Instagram post:

While speaking of how he prepared for the role, Gautam said he watched numerous shows to understand how he can nail his part as a ‘negative character’. He said, “The Tattoo and Haircut were also conceptualized and decided by Salman sir. The action scenes did require a lot of training, sometimes from morning to night and it has surely paid off."

Credits :Gautam Gulati Instagram

