Gayatri Joshi’s husband Vikas Oberoi under double road homicide probe for Italy car crash? Details inside

Former actress and model Gayatri Joshi rose to fame after her delectable acting in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Swades. Though the movie has completed approximately two decades of its release, cinema lovers still rejoice in it and find it to be their comfort film even today. Notably, Gayatri Joshi had recently revealed that her husband and she had met with an accident in Italy. Now another update has popped up from the incident which mentions that Gayatri’s husband Vikas Oberoi is under scrutiny while local authorities continue to probe the case, as per reports.

Gayatri Joshi’s husband Vikas Oberoi being interrogated, might be imprisoned for seven years if found guilty

Joshi and her husband were on a holiday in Italy when the news of the accident broke out. Daily Mail has now given an update through its report on the case, which mentions that authorities in Sardinia, where the accident reportedly took place, have begun an interrogation into ‘double road homicide’. This means that if the prosecutors find Oberoi guilty in the incident, he could spend up to seven years behind bars.

More details about the accident

A report by The Free Press Journal poured details about the accident, revealing that the couple was driving on a rural road in their Lamborghini when it collided with a Ferrari and a camper van. Reportedly, the accident took place after the two cars attempted to overtake the van, which was ahead of them, leaving the Ferrari ablaze and the van overturned. Notably, after the news portal contacted the Swades actress to get details of the duo’s whereabouts, Gayatri informed, “Vikas and I are in Italy. We met with an accident here (multiple-car collision). With God’s grace, we both are absolutely fine.”

Notably, after the news broke out, fans were left worrying about the actress. Many videos of the ghastly incident also popped up on social media platforms.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's Swades co-star Gayatri Joshi and husband meet with car accident in Italy