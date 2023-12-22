Gazal Dhaliwal slams Animal helmer Sandeep Reddy Vanga for taking writer credit; ‘Happens a lot in Bollywood’
Screenwriter Gazal Dhaliwal has shared that writers are often not credited for their work in Bollywood. She shared that she was bothered by the issue and hence, penned down her feelings.
Animal had a theatrical release on December 1 and it was quick to emerge as a box office sensation. Following the release of the film, several notions began pouring in centered around the content of the movie. While many termed it to be ‘misogynistic’, now, screenwriter Gazal Dhaliwal has discussed how filmmakers have a tendency to have ‘deep-seated need for power’, by citing the reference of Animal.
While she put aside the ideas of ‘misogyny’ and ‘toxic masculinity’, Dhaliwal shared that one needs to give due credit to writers, which wasn’t the case in the latest Ranbir Kapoor starrer. Find out her note inside.
Gazal Dhaliwal says writers should get credit for their work, says ‘It happens a lot, by the way, in our world’
Taking to her Instagram account, Dhaliwal, who is a screenwriter herself, discussed the issue of lack of credit to the writers and cited the reference of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s latest project, Animal. Penning a note from the perspective of a screenwriter, Gazal set aside ‘misogyny and toxic masculinity’ which enveloped Animal lately and said that a ‘particular kind of filmmaker’ claims the writer credit despite the efforts put in by others.
Sharing a screenshot of Animal’s credits, which cited director Sandeep Reddy Vanga as the writer, editor, and director of the film, she further wrote that this tends to be a frequent occurrence in the Bollywood industry.
Emphasizing on the topic further, she wrote, “There is a particular kind of filmmaker who claims the ‘Writer’ title in the top credit of their film, even when there are other writers who have written the Screenplay and Dialogues of the film. It happens a lot, by the way, in our world. These filmmakers have a deep-seated need for power. Even though being a director is the most powerful anyway... for some reason, it would seem that claiming the ‘Writer’ credit is what gives them the biggest high.”
Gazal Dhaliwal proceeded to explain that had it has been a compulsion for the filmmaker to earn the writing credit, a probable alternative could have been mentioning it as ‘Co-Writer, Editor, Director’ or even ‘Story, Editing, Direction’. Despite the other tidbits that she found to be ‘disturbing’, this issue left her in a perplexed situation and hence, she decided to pen it down, said Dhaliwal.
“Although there were numerous things in the film which I found disturbing, there is a seemingly-small thing that refuses to leave me… and is truly the reason I felt compelled to write this post,” added the screenwriter.
What should the beta men do?: Questions Gazal Dhaliwal
Gazal Dhaliwal proceeded to highlight the content of the movie further and shared that the ‘alpha male’ or the protagonist in Animal noted that such men should be chosen to mate with. To this, she questioned, in such a situation, where would the ‘beta men’ go? Digging into the topic further, Dhaliwal highlighted that while a poet is also a ‘writer’, certain filmmakers ‘find it difficult’ to give them the credit.
About Animal
The movie features Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial was released on December 1 and its plot was centered around the marred relationship shared between a father and a son.
